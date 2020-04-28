Daily COVID-19 Update: Pulaski County numbers hold at nine

Pulaski County holds steady in the count of COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Health numbers were released and Pulaski County remains at nine cases. That number includes two cases that required hospitalization.

Montgomery County stays at 54 cases with six that have required hospitalization and one death. Wythe County reports 11 cases with one hospitalization and one death. Carroll County reports four cases and one hospitalization. Roanoke County now has 41 cases and one hospitalization. Roanoke City has 35 cases with five hospitalizations. The City of Salem now reports 12 cases with one hospitalization. Giles County reports four cases and Floyd County still reports just one case.

Grayson County has now reported its first case of the virus. The City of Martinsville is now reporting their first two cases.

Bland and Dickenson counties still do not report any cases in their area.

As of Tuesday morning, there have now been 82,753 people tested in the state and 14,339 confirmed cases reported. Of those, 2,165 have required hospitalization. There have now been 492 deaths reported in Virginia.

Many people who have been tested and found to have the virus are exhibiting mild to no symptoms. Many patients are also showing improvement since testing positive with harsher symptoms. Most people across the state who were reported as infected early on have now recovered or on their way to a full recovery.

“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District, “but because capacity is limited we screen for those at highest risk. As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.”

The VDH will again be conducting drive-thru testing at two locations in the New River Valley. Testing will take place Wednesday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg and Friday, May 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blacksburg High School. These sites are closed to the public. Only individuals with a letter of authorization from the VDH’s New River Health District will be allowed access to the sites, and only by appointment.

“In the vast majority of cases, testing does not inform our recommendations for your medical care,” Dr. Bissell continued. “The best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and social distancing. That’s how YOU stay well, and how you protect those around you today, AND those you will be with tomorrow.”

Individuals who feel they may require testing should consult with their regular doctor first. They may also contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

“These sites take the pressure off our hospital systems and first responders so that they can provide essential medical and public safety services, around the clock,” said Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson. “Instead of being tasked with assessment and transport, they can concentrate on true life-threatening medical emergencies.”

