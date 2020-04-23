Daily COVID-19 Update: Pulaski County adds one case

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

One new case of the COVID-19 virus was reported in Pulaski County Thursday morning and while the reported numbers aren’t increasing at a fast pace, they do continue to rise.

Pulaski County added one case with a later than normal report put out by the Virginia Department of Health Wednesday. That number remained Thursday morning, with two cases having required hospitalization.

Montgomery County remains the hottest spot in the New River Valley with 50 total cases reported and six that have required hospitalization. Wythe County reports 11 cases with one death. Carroll County reports three cases and one hospitalization. Roanoke County has 34 cases. Roanoke City has 28 cases with five hospitalizations. The City of Salem now reports eight cases. Giles County reports four cases and Floyd County still reports just one case.

Bland, Dickenson and Grayson counties and the city of Martinsville still do not report any cases in their area.

There have now been 64,518 people tested in the state and 10,998 confirmed cases reported. Of those, 1,753 have required hospitalization. There have now been 372 deaths reported in Virginia. Wednesday also saw the first reported fatality in the New River Health District from the virus.

Many people who have been tested and found to have the virus are exhibiting mild to no symptoms. Many patients are also showing improvement since testing positive with harsher symptoms. Most people across the state who were reported as infected early on have now recovered or on their way to a full recovery.

Individuals who feel they may require testing should consult with their regular doctor first. They may also contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

The New River Health District will hold a drive-thru testing site Friday, April 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blacksburg High School. Only those individuals with a letter of authorization from the Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District will be allowed access to the site, and only by appointment, to receive appropriate testing, assessment and referral services.

Written by: Editor on April 23, 2020.

Comments

comments