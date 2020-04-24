Daily COVID-19 Update: Pulaski County adds another case Friday

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

One new case of the COVID-19 virus was reported in Pulaski County Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 10. That number includes two cases that required hospitalization.

Montgomery County remains the hottest spot in the New River Valley with 50 total cases reported and six that have required hospitalization. Wythe County reports 11 cases with one hospitalization and one death. Carroll County reports three cases and one hospitalization. Roanoke County has 39 cases and one hospitalization. Roanoke City has 33 cases with five hospitalizations. The City of Salem reports eight cases. Giles County reports four cases and Floyd County still reports just one case.

Bland, Dickenson and Grayson counties and the city of Martinsville still do not report any cases in their area.

There have now been 69,015 people tested in the state and 11,594 confirmed cases reported. Of those, 1,837 have required hospitalization. There have now been 410 deaths reported in Virginia, an increase of 38 since Thursday.

Wednesday the New River Health District reported their first death from the virus.

Many people who have been tested and found to have the virus are exhibiting mild to no symptoms. Many patients are also showing improvement since testing positive with harsher symptoms. Most people across the state who were reported as infected early on have now recovered or on their way to a full recovery.

Individuals who feel they may require testing should consult with their regular doctor first. They may also contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

The New River Health District will hold a drive-thru testing site Friday, April 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blacksburg High School. Only those individuals with a letter of authorization from the Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District will be allowed access to the site, and only by appointment, to receive appropriate testing, assessment and referral services.

Written by: Editor on April 24, 2020.

