Daily COVID-19 Update: Numbers remain mostly steady statewide

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County again saw no rise in the number of COVID-19 cases Thursday. The running count of cases in the county is at nine. That number includes two cases that required hospitalization.

Montgomery County moved up 56 cases Thursday with six that have required hospitalization and one death. Wythe County still reports 11 cases with one hospitalization and one death. Carroll County saw an increase for the second day in a row, moving to 11 cases and two hospitalizations. Roanoke County now has 51 cases and one hospitalization. Roanoke City saw another big jump Thursday, going from 57 cases to 73 with five hospitalizations. The City of Salem moved up to 26 cases with two hospitalizations. Giles County reports four cases and Floyd County reports two cases. Grayson County now reports two cases of the virus and the City of Martinsville is reporting their two cases with one hospitalization.

Bland and Dickenson counties still do not report any cases in their area.

As of Wednesday morning, there have now been 90,843 people tested in the state and 15,846 confirmed cases reported. Of those, 2,322 have required hospitalization. There have now been 552 deaths reported in Virginia, an increase of 30 since Wednesday.

With those running numbers reported since the beginning of this situation, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports that 2,104 patients have been hospitalized and discharged. The site also reports that between confirmed and pending cases there are now 1,550 patients receiving inpatient care. It reports 372 of those patients are in an ICU and 208 of them are currently on a ventilator.

The VDH will continue drive-thru testing in the New River Valley. Testing will take place Friday, May 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blacksburg High School. The site is closed to the public. Only individuals with a letter of authorization from the VDH’s New River Health District will be allowed access to the site, and only by appointment.

Individuals who feel they may require testing should consult with their regular doctor first. They may also contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

Even though some localities may now be starting to open some previously closed areas, everyone should continue to use social distancing, wash your hands and avoid anyone with symptoms. If you have symptoms, contact your doctor and avoid contact with others.

Written by: Editor on April 30, 2020.

Comments

comments