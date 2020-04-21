Daily COVID-19 update: Numbers lower across the area

By DAVID GRAVELY

No new cases of the COVID-19 virus were reported in Pulaski County Tuesday morning and the state saw an increase of only 640 cases since the Monday numbers came out.

Pulaski County has only reported eight cases since the issue began earlier in the year. Of those eight cases, many recovered at home. Only two patients are currently hospitalized in the county due to the virus and no deaths in the county have been reported.

New numbers relating to the number of cases of COVID-19 are released each day by the Virginia Department of Health. The Southwest Times releases a story each morning on our website and Facebook page to update readers on the most current situation.

Counties who have shown no increase as of Tuesday morning include Floyd with one and Carroll with three, Giles with four and Salem reporting six. Wythe County reports 10 cases with one requiring hospitalization. Franklin County reports 16 cases with two hospitalized.

The six cases in Montgomery County are the only new cases reported Tuesday in the New River Valley Tuesday morning.

Bland, Dickenson and Grayson counties and the city of Martinsville still do not report any cases in their area.

Patrick County has now reported its first case of the virus. Montgomery County now reports 48 cases with six hospitalized. Franklin County is at 16 cases. Roanoke County now reports 25 cases. Roanoke City reports 25 cases also, with five hospitalized.

There have now been 58,354 people tested in the state, an increase of 1,619 from Monday, and 9,630 confirmed cases reported, an increase of 640 cases since Monday. Of those, 1,581 have required hospitalization, an increase of 81 patients since Monday. There have now been 324 deaths reported in Virginia, an increase of 24 since Monday morning’s report.

On a positive note, all of these numbers represent a decrease in the spread of the virus. Many people who have been tested and found to have the virus are exhibiting mild to no symptoms. Many patients are also showing improvement since testing positive with harsher symptoms. Most people across the state who were reported as infected early on have now recovered or on their way to a full recovery.

Individuals who feel they may require testing may contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

Information on when and where for those who do require testing will be provided by the New River Health District.

