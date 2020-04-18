Daily COVID-19 update: NRV only reports two new cases Saturday

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Saturday morning COVID-19 numbers have been released and Pulaski County holds at eight cases of the virus.

New numbers relating to the number of cases of COVID-19 are released each day by the Virginia Department of Health. The Southwest Times releases a story each morning on our website and Facebook page to update readers on the most current situation.

Counties who have shown no increase, as of Friday morning, include Floyd with one, Carroll with three, Giles with four and Franklin County at 15 cases. Roanoke City remains at 24 cases and Wythe remains at eight cases. Roanoke County still reports 20 cases and Salem reports six.

Patrick, Bland, Dickenson and Grayson counties and the city of Martinsville still do not report any cases in their area.

Montgomery County is the only nearby area with an increase Saturday and now reports 42 cases.

There have now been 51,931 people tested in the state, an increase of 2,934 from Friday, and 8,053 confirmed cases reported, an increase of 562 cases since Friday. Of those, 1,296 have required hospitalization, an increase of 75 patients since Friday. There have now been 258 deaths reported in Virginia, an increase of 27 since Friday morning’s report.

On a positive note, many people who have been tested and found to have the virus are exhibiting mild to no symptoms. Many patients are also showing improvement since testing positive with harsher symptoms.

Individuals who feel they may require testing may contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

Information on when and where for those who do require testing will be provided by the New River Health District.

