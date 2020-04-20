Daily COVID-19 update: County holds steady at eight cases

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Monday morning COVID-19 numbers have been released and Pulaski County continues to report eight cases.

New numbers relating to the number of cases of COVID-19 are released each day by the Virginia Department of Health. The Southwest Times will release a story each morning on our website and Facebook page to update readers on the most current situation.

Counties who have shown no increase, as of Friday morning, include Floyd with one and Carroll with three, Giles with four and Roanoke City remains at 24 cases. Salem reports six.

Patrick, Bland, Dickenson and Grayson counties and the city of Martinsville still do not report any cases in their area.

Montgomery County now reports 42 cases. Franklin County is at 15 cases. Wythe moves up two to 10 cases. Roanoke County now reports 24 cases

There have now been 5,735 people tested in the state, an increase of 4,804 from Saturday, and 8,990 confirmed cases reported, an increase of 937 cases since Saturday. Of those, 1,500 have required hospitalization, an increase of 204 patients since Saturday. There have now been 300 deaths reported in Virginia, an increase of 42 since Saturday morning’s report.

On a positive note, many people who have been tested and found to have the virus are exhibiting mild to no symptoms. Many patients are also showing improvement since testing positive with harsher symptoms.

Individuals who feel they may require testing may contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

Information on when and where for those who do require testing will be provided by the New River Health District.

