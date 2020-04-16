Daily COVID-19 update: Another case reported in Pulaski

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

With results from the Tuesday drive-thru clinic and other testing starting to come in, Pulaski County added one case of COVID-19 Thursday morning, bringing the total to five.

Counties who have shown no increase include Wythe at seven, Floyd with one, Carroll with three, Giles with four and Henry with eight. Franklin County remains at 15 cases and. Montgomery County is still reporting 34 cases.

Patrick, Bland, Dickenson and Grayson counties and the city of Martinsville still do not report any cases in their area.

Roanoke County now reports 19 cases. Roanoke City now reports 24 cases. The City of Salem now has four cases.

There have now been 46,444 people tested in the state and 6,889 cases reported. Of those, 1,114 have required hospitalization. There have now been 208 deaths reported, an increase of 13 since Wednesday morning’s report.

Individuals who feel they may require testing may contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

Information on when and where for those who do require testing will be provided by the New River Health District.

Written by: Editor on April 16, 2020.

Comments

comments