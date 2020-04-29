COVID-19: ‘There’s an app for that’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

These days there appears to be an application for about everything. Now, COVID-19 is no exception.

Virginia Department of Social Services has launched a mobile application and website to serve as centralized resources for Virginians facing challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic. According to DSS the two resources “streamline access to critical and actionable resources for individuals, families and businesses.”

“As the COVID-19 crisis has evolved, the needs within our communities have continued to expand,” said VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “Our staff remain focused on the delivery of services that help Virginians ‘achieve safety, independence and overall well-being’ in these unprecedented times. The COVID-19 Virginia Resources tool will enable us to serve those in need with ready-access to vital information and services to meet their immediate needs.”

Known as “COVID-19 Virginia Resources,” the app and website provide the latest updates on COVID-19 and enables users to search for local resources through 211Virginia.org, and access CommonHelp to apply for food assistance, health care, child care and other benefits.

The resources also provide information and guidance from a number of the Commonwealth’s agencies, including department of health, employment commission, housing and community development, and several federal agencies. Users also will be able to find helpful information such as Virginia tax guidance and extensions, paid sick leave and furlough obligations, health standards for sanitation and cleaning, and industry-specific guidance for businesses like child care providers and long-term care facilities.

Those experiencing issues of family violence, sexual assault, and child and adult abuse will be able to find resources for confidential support.

The application already is available through App Store and will soon be available through Google’s Play store. The website is COVID.virginia.gov.

