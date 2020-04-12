COVID-19 counts up, but only slightly

The number of positive test results for the COVID-19 virus continues to rise, but the numbers give a positive outlook on what could be a shortened amount of time for Virginia to reach the peak of the virus curve. Increases in confirmed cases, hospitalizations were minimal.

The numbers released Sunday morning show a slight increase in the number of positive cases, moving from 37,999 Saturday to 39,985. The number of patients requiring hospitalization moved from 837 to 872. Eleven more deaths were reported from the virus, moving the total from 130 to 141.

Altogether there have now been 37,999 people tested for the virus and 5,077 cases confirmed in Virginia. Of those, 837 have required hospitalization and nine additional deaths have moved the total to 130 for the state. There are 1,272 people currently hospitalized with 751 of those being confirmed with positive test results for the COVID-19 virus. The remaining 521 are awaiting test results. There are 440 of those patients currently in an ICU unit and 294 of them are on a ventilator.

Virginia hospitals are currently only using 22%, 627 of 2,815, of the respirators they have available. There are currently 5,953 beds available if needed for additional patients in the state.

Pulaski County remains at four cases, but other counties saw jumps in their numbers as testing continues.

Floyd County reported their first official case Saturday while Giles moves to three cases. Carroll County stays at three cases. Franklin County stays at 14 cases and Roanoke County stays at 13. Roanoke City now reports 20 and Salem has one.

Montgomery County went from 18 patients Friday morning to 32 cases Sunday.

Bland, Dickenson, Grayson and Patrick counties still have no cases reported.

