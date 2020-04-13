COVID-19 cases remain steady in county

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Testing for the COVID-19 virus continues across the world, with a new testing site set up for Tuesday at the New River Valley Fair Grounds. Despite increased testing, no new cases were reported in Pulaski County over the weekend.

Pulaski County continues to report four cases. Montgomery County reports 32. Floyd County reports one case, Carroll County reports three and Wythe County reports seven. Giles County now reports four cases. Franklin County reports 14 and Henry County reports eight. Roanoke County reports 18 cases. Roanoke City reports 21 and the City of Salem reports one case.

Patrick, Bland, Dickenson and Grayson counties still do not report any cases in their area.

Fairfax is the hardest hit area in Virginia with 1,164 cases reported. Henrico County report 397 cases, including many from an elderly care facility. Prince William reports 434 cases and Loudoun County reports 324 cases.

There have now been 41,401 people tested in the state and 5,747 cases reported. Of those, 903 have required hospitalization. There have been 149 deaths.

The drive-thru test facility, which will be set up at the NRV Fairgrounds, will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. It will be operated by the New River Valley Public Health Task Force, formerly known as the Montgomery County Public Health Task Force.

The site will be closed to the public and only individuals with a letter of authorization from the Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District will be allowed to access the site. Even then, patients must have an appointment to receive testing, assessment and referral services.

Individuals who feel they may require testing may contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

