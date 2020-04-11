COVID-19 cases grow in other counties

By DAVID GRAVELY

As the official numbers were released Saturday morning it became evident that the New River Valley is still far from out of the woods when it comes to the coronavirus.

Pulaski County remains at four cases, but other counties saw jumps in their numbers as testing continues.

Floyd County reported their first official case Saturday while Giles stays at two cases. Carroll County stays at three cases. Franklin County moves up to 14 cases and Roanoke County stays at 13. Roanoke City now reports 17 and Salem has one.

Montgomery County went from 18 patients Friday morning to 31 cases Saturday, the largest jump of any area in the New River Valley since the beginning of the crisis.

Bland, Dickenson, Grayson and Patrick counties still have no cases reported.

Altogether there have now been 37,999 people tested for the virus and 5,077 cases confirmed in Virginia. Of those, 837 have required hospitalization and nine additional deaths have moved the total to 130 for the state. There are 1,252 people currently hospitalized with 837 of those being confirmed with positive test results for the COVID-19 virus. The remaining 517 are awaiting test results. There are 426 of those patients currently in an ICU unit and 283 of them are on a ventilator.

Virginia hospitals are currently only using 23%, 654 of 2,801, of the respirators they have available. There are currently 5,975 beds available if needed for additional patients in the state.

With the number of patients being tested growing each day, more cases are certain to be confirmed. The VDH would like to remind people of several key factors they feel will help protect them from being exposed to the virus. They include:

– Stay home as much as possible, except for essential travel

– If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering

– Stay home when you are sick

– Avoid contact with sick people

– Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; -use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

– If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor

– Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public

– Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.

