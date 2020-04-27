Court proceedings on hold thru mid-May

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Barring emergencies or situations impacting a defendant’s right to speedy trial, court proceedings in Virginia will continue to be in a holding pattern at least until mid-May.

Virginia Supreme Court Wednesday extended for a third time a March 16 judicial emergency that brought most nonessential and nonemergency court proceedings to a halt. Gov. Ralph Northam requested the judicial emergency declaration in response to the nationwide outbreak of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus.

The initial judicial emergency was to expire after 21 days, on April 6, but it was extended another 21 days and is to expire Sunday. This latest extension, also for 21 days, is set to expire May 17, if not extended for a fourth time.

Virginians are under a general order to stay at home until June 10 due to the public health emergency.

The judicial emergency affects all Virginia district and circuit courts, including those in Pulaski County, and is intended to “protect the health and safety of court employees, litigants, judges and the general public.” Public access to the courthouse also is being limited, so those having business there are required to call ahead or complete their transactions online or via telephone, if possible.

Unless a continuance affects a defendant’s right to speedy trial, most court cases are being postponed. Exceptions include emergency matters such as quarantine or isolation issues, arraignments of defendants, bail hearings, cases involving protective orders, child custody or protection, and civil commitment hearings.

Pulaski County’s April 13 grand jury was postponed until May 5. However, it most likely will have to be rescheduled again given the fact the judicial emergency now extends until May 17.

