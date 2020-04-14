County rec department announces schedule, cancelations

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County Recreation Department has announced their response to the current situation in regards to parks and recreation events.

“In response to Virginia’s stay at home order (due to COVID-19) in effect until June 10, 2020, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation has canceled all 2020 spring sports programs,” the release stated. “Previously paid program fees for participants will be credited to their child’s next sporting activity.”

The release also addressed other concerns under their authority, including Randolph Park and activities scheduled there.

“Our first and main priority is ensuring all of our Pulaski County citizens remain safe and healthy,” it said. “Unfortunately, Randolph Park will remain closed until at least June 10, due to the large gathering areas and activities inside the park. The earliest date that the Randolph Park Pool facility is scheduled to open as of now is Wednesday, July 1, 2020. We will abide by any further instructions in extended delay or closure of the park and pool facility as determined by governmental orders.”

The current situation may also impact the normally scheduled Randolph Park Summer Camp.

“As of now, Randolph Park Summer Camp is scheduled to begin Monday, July 6, 2020. Registrations are currently being received online and via mail with no down payment required due to the fact that camp may not take place this summer, pending further governmental orders.”

For more information, visit the Recreation Department website at http://pulaskicounty.org/recreation.html.

