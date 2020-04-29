County B.O.S. concentrates on coronavirus

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The one member of the public to attend Monday evening’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors was met with an unusual sight, as every supervisor and county employee present was wearing some type of face mask. In addition to covering their faces, everyone in attendance sat at least six feet apart from one another, which seems to be the new normal for public gatherings.

But will there be more public gatherings?

On Monday evening’s agenda were two public hearings that directly address issues involving the coronavirus.

The first hearing involved the implementation of “emergency procedures to ensure continuity of government during the disaster precipitated by COVID-19 pandemic.”

The ordinance mentions how Governor Northam declared a state of emergency in response to the outbreak March 12 and also cites President Trump’s March 16 recommendation to limit public gatherings to 10 people or less to reduce the spread of the virus.

The ordinance goes onto state that there are now individuals within Pulaski County that are confirmed to have been infected by the virus and that March 20, Virginia’s Attorney general officially labeled this pandemic to be a “disaster.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 29, 2020.

Comments

comments