Council won’t ‘rubber stamp’ budgets

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Creating a budget is difficult under the best of circumstances.

Creating one when you’re in the midst of a worldwide public health crisis that’s closing businesses and putting people out of work — with no clear end in sight — it’s pretty much a guessing game.

In its first electronic meeting held since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Pulaski Town Council and Town Manager Shawn Utt tossed around suggestions Tuesday night on how to best address a revision to the current fiscal year budget while also creating a budget for the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Given current conditions, in which Virginians are supposed to maintain a distance of six feet from one another and not gather in groups of more than 10, Mayor David Clark said the fewer meetings council must hold the better for everyone involved.

The situation “changes hour by hour rather than day by day. Where we’re going to land I don’t think anybody can predict. All we can do is wait and see where it goes and keep continuity of business as best we can,” the mayor said.

Tuesday night’s meeting was live streamed on the town’s Facebook page to meet public meeting requirements. Utt, town clerk David Quesenberry, the mayor and all six councilmen were present in council chambers — seated in a manner that allowed for social distancing. Future meetings are expected to be handled the same until the pandemic ends.

Utt told council he has already made adjustments to the current fiscal year budget “so we don’t have the problems next year we had this year with overspending.”

Council learned from an audit in February the current fiscal year budget had been overspent by about $300,000. At that point council provided Utt with suggestions for budget adjustments, but before council had an opportunity to delve into the adjustments novel coronavirus reared its ugly head, bringing much of the nation to a screeching halt.

Utt said the revenue revisions he made to the current budget were primarily based on projected reductions in meals and occupancy taxes, although the meals tax has more impact on the budget.

“From now through the end of the year what we’re hearing is restaurants are expecting 40-60 percent losses in sales. For next budget year I’ve projected that out as far as October. Don’t think it will go that far, but just in case,” Utt told council.

Creating a budget for the coming fiscal year is difficult because of all of the unknowns, he said, including the length of the pandemic and its financial impact.

At present, Utt said the upcoming budget is short $100,000 when figuring in the projected meals tax reduction. He said localities still don’t have a good projection for how sales taxes will be affected.

“I think we need to accept whatever budget we adopt is not going to be the budget that’s in place in August,” he said. “We’ll have a better idea of what revenues and expenditures are going to be by then, but I don’t expect to have them by the time we have to have a budget in place.

“What I’d like to do is send out the revised budget with the things we’ve talked about before, a meals tax decrease and other cuts. I’m looking at cutting just over $100,000 to account for the meals tax and I’ll delay capital purchases beyond July 1, probably to the second quarter.”

Utt said he needs direction from council regarding whether to increase sewer rates or leave them the same in the 2020-21 budget due to upcoming increases to the town’s sewer bill.

“If we choose not to do anything with water and sewer rates, we need to have at least two meetings between now and June 30 for the budget. One for the public hearing,” he said, recommending it be held streamed live on Facebook, then allow the public two to three weeks to submit comments via email or regular mail.

The other meeting would be held to adopt the budget.

Utt said he expects to be able to have a revised current budget and 2020-21 fiscal year budget ready so council can hold public hearings on both Wednesday, May 6, (there is a town election and presidential primary Tuesday, May 5) and adopt them at the Tuesday, June 2, meeting.

The current fiscal year ends June 30.

During the pandemic restrictions, Utt also recommended town council hold one legislative meeting per month and dispense with the monthly work session.

Given the unpredictability of the pandemic, Councilman Greg East recommended being “ultra conservative” with budgeting. He questioned how much meals tax revenue was projected before the pandemic.

Utt said it would have been just over $1 million. “This year we’re fortunate because we were ahead of the game. So, the projected loss in the current fiscal year is about $20,000. Next year will be more like $100,000,” he responded.

East said that’s why he supports being ultra conservative.

Councilman Jamie Radcliffe agreed. He said they need to be frugal because “we don’t know what tomorrow is going to hold. … It’s a guessing game right now.

“We really need to keep the budget moving and keep the way of life for our citizens as comfortable as we can. Any frills need to be put by the wayside,” Radcliffe continued. “We have the right to make adjustments down the road as we get accurate numbers. I would really like for us to keep this budget going forward and get one passed; then we might have to make adjustments down the road.”

He added, “I think the citizens are doing a great job right now, but our businesses are taking a beating. If we can keep their doors open, everything’s going to be all right.”

Mayor Clark said he doesn’t think it is “if” they have to make adjustments down the road, but rather “when.”

However, Councilman Joseph Goodman said he thinks it’s council’s obligation to “put some effort into the budget before we adopt it. You’re talking about a $100,000 reduction in this year’s meals tax.”

Utt said this year’s meals tax reduction will be around $20,000 to $30,000 because collections were already so far ahead when the pandemic started.

“But you factored that into the corrections we had discussed for this fiscal year,” Goodman responded. He says there are still more cuts that need to be made to the current budget because “I don’t think anybody wants to take more money from reserves.

“Looking at next year, we already know our sewer bill is going to go up $100,000 and we’re also legally obligated to do certain increases for that loan that we got (for the water). So those changes we might as well go ahead and make,” Goodman said. “Nobody here wants to raise any rates, but we’re obligated to do it because we have to make sure we’re paying the sewer bill and the money is there to pay it. Those are the areas I would look at.”

He asked Utt the amount of the initial budget proposal.

Utt said about $8.9 million.

“I think what you’re looking at is probably $8.6-$8.7 now,” he told the town manager.

As for Radcliffe’s suggestion there be no frills in the 2020-21 budget, Goodman says there needs to be a balance between conservative spending and making sure there is money to provide town residents with activities to get outside and relax once the pandemic is over.

“Hopefully Pulaski baseball will still start on time, but we still need to look at how to affordably provide the citizens things to do,” he said, noting they’ll want to get outside to get rid of their cabin fever.

“Now that electronic meetings are allowed, I know we don’t want to use them much, but it is our responsibility to the citizens that we put in as much effort as we can now to develop an appropriate budget. I’m not saying we need to inundate ourselves with meetings every week, but there’s a point where we’re just putting off the tough decisions until later,” Goodman said.

However, Utt said the difficulty is knowing how to budget without specifics, such as whether to allow for a 50% reduction in sales taxes or just 5%.”

East suggested some of the tough decisions Goodman referenced “don’t relate to sales tax.” He says there are still some budget issues worth discussion and council needs to be “cautious of developing a rubber stamp mentality — understanding some things may have to change later.”

Goodman said it’s his gut feeling sales taxes aren’t going to change much due to the pandemic because people still have to buy things even if they aren’t able to buy toilet paper right now. Although some sales are taking place online, he noted sales taxes are now being collected on those purchases and should be going to the localities.

In order to be ultra conservative with budgeting, Councilman Brooks Dawson suggested the assumption should be made that the meals tax won’t return to the level it was before the pandemic. He pointed out people, who are creatures of habit, will have gotten use to eating at home again and it may take a while for them to start venturing out to join the public in restaurants again — especially when the restrictions are first lifted.

“We have to face the reality we may lose some of our restaurants. We’ve already lost one on Main Street — that was already coming before this, but there’s a real possibility some of our restaurants in town may close if they’re not able to meet their financial obligations,” Goodman said.

Dawson agreed, adding, if council and staff budget ultra-conservatively and the day comes where meals taxes exceed $1 million, “we can happily be wrong.”

Goodman added council can be happy if revenues are higher than what was expected, but they don’t want them to be lower than was expected “like we found out in January.”

Clark asked Utt to create a schedule of budget meetings.

Written by: Editor on April 6, 2020.

Comments

comments