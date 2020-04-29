Council elections delayed two weeks

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Dublin and Pulaski town council members and candidates have two more weeks to secure votes now that Gov. Ralph Northam has executed Executive Order 59 (EO59), postponing the May 5 local elections to May 19.

Northam invoked his statutory authority to postpone the election by two weeks after Virginia General Assembly failed to approve his highly contested budgetary amendment that would have postponed the May elections until November.

According to Northam and Virginia Municipal League, Virginia House of Delegates passed the measure following three separate votes, but it died in the Senate when a motion to pass it over for the day passed by unrecorded vote.

“I am grateful to the House of Delegates for taking action to move our upcoming elections, but unfortunately the Senate failed to make the same commonsense decision,” Northam said. “While we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so, we will also take every necessary step to conduct these elections in a way that ensures in-person voting is done safely and responsibly.”

In his executive order Northam stated, “Voting is a fundamental right and no one should have to choose between their health and safety and their right to vote.”

Northam proposed rescheduling the election because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated guidelines for social distancing.

Under EO59, candidate filing and voter registration deadlines remain the same as they were. Therefore, no new candidates will be allowed to file for the election and no new voter registrations will be taken.

While many, if not most, public buildings are closed due to the pandemic, they will be re-opened long enough to hold the election. Therefore, no polling places should change.

According to Virginia Department of Elections, they are collaborating with Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Medical Reserve Corps on how to conduct the election in a way to keep the public and election workers safe. DOH and the Reserve Corps also will provide training for elections officials and support at polling locations on the May 19 Election Day, according to Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper.

Northam is encouraging citizens to vote absentee ballot by mail. As a result of the pandemic, he said in a press release, Department of Elections recommends voters request an absentee ballot using the 2A “disability or illness” code on the application form.

The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. May 12 and they must be returned to registrar’s office by 7 p.m. Election Day, May 19. Voters are encouraged to mail their completed ballots to their local registrar as early as possible to ensure they arrive by the deadline.

The last day to vote absentee in person is May 16.

Voters can request an absentee ballot by mail at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo. Pulaski County General Registrar’s office is at 87 Commerce St., Pulaski or in the western end of Maple Shade Plaza.

Registrar Kathryn Webb can be reached at 980-2111 or kwebb@pulaskicounty.org. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Candidates for mayor of Pulaski are incumbent David L. Clark and challenger W. Shannon Collins. Pulaski Town Council candidates are incumbents James A. Radcliffe, Joseph K. Goodman and Greg C. East, who are challenged by Michael P. Reis. The top three vote-getters for council win.

In Dublin, longtime Mayor Benny P. Skeens is being challenged by current councilman Norman W. “Buck” Dowdy, who was seated in a May 2017 special election stemming from to the death of Councilman David Shrewsbury.

Running for the three available council seats in Dublin are incumbent Edith Hampton, former council members Dallas L. Cox and Peggy H. Hemmings, and S. Wayne Seagle. Cox and Hemmings lost their seats on council during the 2018 election. In 2016, Seagle applied along with four others to fill Shrewsbury’s seat pending the special election

As with Pulaski, the top three vote-getters win the available council seats.

Written by: Editor on April 29, 2020.

Comments

comments