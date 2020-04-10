Controlled burn sparks explosion

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you live in Pulaski and you thought you heard an explosion Saturday evening, you were right.

Pulaski Fire Department responded to a controlled burn on Extension Street, between Thaxton Road and Davis Street in the northwest section of town around 7 p.m.

Capt. Brandon Hamblin said brush was being burned in a pit. The man conducting the controlled burn used gasoline to light the brush on fire, but gas vapors apparently had built up in the pit and when the fire was lit, the vapors exploded.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the fire was under control. Hamblin said there were no reports of injuries or property damage as a result of the explosion.

Written by: Editor on April 10, 2020.

Comments

comments