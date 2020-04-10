City of Refuge continues to serve community

By DAVID GRAVELY

Last week it was announced that City of Refuge Pulaski was seeking donations to help them distribute food bags to families in need during the current situation with COVID-19. Due to a solid response from the community, the group has not only provided for the regular customers, but added many more to the list of those they have been able to assist.

The most recent distribution was held Monday, April 6, at the groups location on Dora Highway. In a Facebook post, the success of the program was discussed.

“We gave out 30 bags on our first pandemic distribution March 23,” the post stated. “It was 60 bags March 30 and 120 bags today. That means we have quadrupled the number of families serviced. Of the 120 Monday there were only 10 repeats from the previous two weeks. That means 110 new families (350 individuals) were served. Because of the support received over the last few weeks from donations of food and monetary gifts we have been able to meet these needs.”

While the services they have provided to this point are commendable and worthy of recognition, the group has no intentions of stopping now.

“We at City of Refuge are committed to helping our community in this uncertain time and we need your continued help,” the release stated. “You can donate on our website, www.cityofrefugepc.org, or by mailing to 5308 Hatcher Road in Dublin. Those interested in contributing can also stop by our location at 249 Dora Highway Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.”

