CFNRV dedicates fund for COVID-19

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Community Foundation of the New River Valley is offering unrestricted COVID-19 Response Grants to help nonprofit agencies adjust their services or just sustain operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We recognize many community organizations are seeing an increased demand for services, having to make significant changes to how they deliver programs, and simply struggling with how to sustain operations over the next months. In response, we are directing a significant portion of the grant funding available from our endowed funds in 2020 to this program,” CFNRV states in a grant program announcement.

In an effort to grow the amount of funds available for the program, CFNRV is working with its regular donors and is seeking donations from others who would like to contribute. Grants will be awarded April through June, on an approximately monthly basis. The amount to be awarded will depend upon the number of applications received and the amount of funding available.

Under the program, grants are available to nonprofits serving the New River Valley, which officially consists of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford. Units of local government, such as schools and libraries in the NRV, and programs physically based outside the valley, but having programs in the NRV that serve NRV citizens also are eligible.

Organizations can apply for up to $2,000 and are eligible to receive more than one grant while the program is in operation, according to CFNRV. Organizations that have not been selected receive priority over those that have, but that does not rule out the possibility of being awarded more than one grant.

Applicants will be asked how the grants will be used in order for the Foundation to understand each applicant’s specific needs, but the funds are unrestricted and can be used as the recipient sees fit. Recipients will not have to file post-grant reports on how the money was used.

Since matters surrounding the pandemic and community needs are fluid, the Foundation notes it will make adjustments to the grant program as additional funding becomes available and more is learned about the community’s needs.

To apply, visit https://cfnrv.org/grants/covid19grants/. There is no deadline.

Those who wish to donate to the COVID-19 Response Grant Program may do so online at the online application site or by mailing a check to CFNRV, P.O. Box 6009, Christiansburg, VA 24068-6009. Checks should be made payable to CFNRV and the memo line should state “COVID Response.”

Written by: Editor on April 2, 2020.

