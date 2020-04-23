By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
When Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) announced in March it would establish a grant to help NRV nonprofits negotiate the COVID-19 pandemic, over 75 applications were received in the first few weeks.
This month, 13 area nonprofits, including several serving Pulaski County, are benefiting from the first $25,000 worth of grants distributed from the COVID-19 Response Grant.
“We are thrilled to be able to respond to the needs of our community during this time. We know that COVID-19 is not something that organizations were prepared for, and these grants will make a true impact in meeting the needs of our community to keep doors open, to keep food on the shelves for clients in need, and to transition essential services online,” CFNRV Executive Director Jessica Wirgau said of the first round of grant disbursements.
The program, funded by a significant portion of CFNRV’s 2020 endowed funds, awards grants of up to $2,000 per organization. Applications were received from a wide variety of nonprofits, including health care, hunger relief, arts, education, etc.
According to CFNRV, many organizations have received increased demand for their services due to the pandemic. In some cases, the agencies also are having to make changes in how they deliver those services, such as establishing methods of online application or making arrangements for no-contact pick up of food, diapers and other necessities. Agencies are able to use the money where most needed and they do not have to provide post-pandemic reports on how the funding was applied.
Nonprofits that serve the New River Valley or units of local government, such as schools or libraries, are eligible to apply online at cfnrv.org/grants. The next set of grants will be awarded in mid-May. Funds will be awarded monthly until they run out.
April’s grant winners, and the amount of their awards, are:
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the COVID-19 Response Grant at https://www.givelocalnrv.org/story/Covid19grants or by mailing a check payable to CFNRV to CFNRV, P.O. Box 6009, Christiansburg, VA 24068-6009. Be sure to mark “COVID Response” in the memo line.
For additional information on how to give to the program, contact Wirgau at jessicawirgau@cfnrv.org.
