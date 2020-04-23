CFNRV awards first COVID-19 grants

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

When Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) announced in March it would establish a grant to help NRV nonprofits negotiate the COVID-19 pandemic, over 75 applications were received in the first few weeks.

This month, 13 area nonprofits, including several serving Pulaski County, are benefiting from the first $25,000 worth of grants distributed from the COVID-19 Response Grant.

“We are thrilled to be able to respond to the needs of our community during this time. We know that COVID-19 is not something that organizations were prepared for, and these grants will make a true impact in meeting the needs of our community to keep doors open, to keep food on the shelves for clients in need, and to transition essential services online,” CFNRV Executive Director Jessica Wirgau said of the first round of grant disbursements.

The program, funded by a significant portion of CFNRV’s 2020 endowed funds, awards grants of up to $2,000 per organization. Applications were received from a wide variety of nonprofits, including health care, hunger relief, arts, education, etc.

According to CFNRV, many organizations have received increased demand for their services due to the pandemic. In some cases, the agencies also are having to make changes in how they deliver those services, such as establishing methods of online application or making arrangements for no-contact pick up of food, diapers and other necessities. Agencies are able to use the money where most needed and they do not have to provide post-pandemic reports on how the funding was applied.

Nonprofits that serve the New River Valley or units of local government, such as schools or libraries, are eligible to apply online at cfnrv.org/grants. The next set of grants will be awarded in mid-May. Funds will be awarded monthly until they run out.

April’s grant winners, and the amount of their awards, are:

Apple Ridge Farm: $2,000 from The Young Professionals Fund to support starting Apple Ridge Farm Virtual Camp and equipment to support virtual efforts.

Boys & Girls Club of SWVA: $2,000 from the Ghia Borg Memorial Fund to support virtual mentoring activities for kids, food boxes and “Club to go” kits to students.

Free Clinic of Pulaski County: $2,000 from the Ghia Borg Memorial Health Care Fund to support essential personnel and services.

Giles County Public Schools: $1,000 from the Giles Fund to provide enrichment supplies with meals delivered to school-aged children.

Lyric Council: $2,000 from the Arts Alliance Endowment to support operations during COVID-19 closure.

NRV Agency on Aging: $2,000 from the Giles Fund to support supplemental food boxes and grocery items for 255 homebound clients.

NRV Diaper Pantry: $2,000 from Smart Beginnings NRV Charitable Fund to supply diapers and wipes to 200 families monthly.

Plenty!: $2,000 from Ghia Borg Memorial Fund to pay for food and administrative support as demand for food pantry services increases.

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread: $2,000 from the Ann & H.W. Huff Family Fund to purchase food for clients.

St. Michael’s Lutheran Church (Micah’s Initiatives): $2,000 from Home-Hunger Health and Loving Care to support the cost of purchasing food and necessities for the children and families, and senior citizens in need of assistance.

Valley Interfaith Child Care Center: $2,000 from Early Childhood Education Teachers Fund and the Children’s Shelter Home Endowment to support core staff and operations.

Warm Health Foundation: $2,000 from the Ghia Borg Memorial Fund and Homer T. and Beverly A. Hurst Family Fund for personal protective equipment for staff, additional cleaning supplies and staff assistance.

YMCA of Pulaski County: $2,000 from the Ann & H.W. Huff Family Fund to support staff salaries and core operations during closure.

Tax-deductible donations can be made to the COVID-19 Response Grant at https://www.givelocalnrv.org/story/Covid19grants or by mailing a check payable to CFNRV to CFNRV, P.O. Box 6009, Christiansburg, VA 24068-6009. Be sure to mark “COVID Response” in the memo line.

For additional information on how to give to the program, contact Wirgau at jessicawirgau@cfnrv.org.

