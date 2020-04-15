Census ID not required to respond

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

While everyone should have received a 2020 Census invitation containing a Census ID in mid-March, the ID number is not required to complete the Census, according to Pulaski County Assistant Administrator Anthony Akers.

James R. Savesky says numerous people have contacted him to find out if they can complete the Census without the ID assigned them in the March letter. Savesky is a partnership specialist with the Philadelphia Region of US Census Bureau.

Those who do not have their ID number should select the “If you do not have a Census ID” under the login button on the Census websites, 2020census.gov or my2020census.gov. This allows the respondent to link their ID through their address. If a valid address isn’t available, select the “I do not have a street address” link. Then, a rural route address or other physical location can be entered.

If you live in a garage or other structure added to an existing residence, Savesky says, the “Street Address” option should be selected, and a description of the respondent’s structure be described in the apartment or unit number field. For example, “garage.”

Those who respond by phone, at 844-330-2020, will also be prompted to provide the same description.

Akers stresses everyone living at an address should be counted, even if they are not a member of the family.

Written by: Editor on April 15, 2020.

Comments

comments