Caboose fire handled quickly

By WILLIAM PAINE

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Pulaski Fire Department was called out to deal with a railroad car that was reportedly on fire. Firefighters arrived to find that a small fire that occurred on a train caboose had already been extinguished by the railroad employee riding in the caboose.

According to the railroad employee, who used an onboard fire extinguisher to douse the flames, the fire was likely caused by a buildup of grease on the rails. Firefighters inspected the caboose and found that the fire had indeed been extinguished.

According to the railroad employee, these days cabooses are used primarily to view what is ahead when the train is going backward. The person riding in the caboose uses a two-way radio to communicate with the engineers when the train is going in reverse.

There is a stove in the caboose, but unlike earlier eras it is not used for cooking but is sometimes used as a source of heat.

