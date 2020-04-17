Byrd arrested on multiple charges

Radford, Va. – On April 17, 2020, at approximately 2:12 a.m., Radford City Police Department responded to an Emergency Medical Services call, in reference to an unresponsive individual, in the 100 block of Ninth Street. The individual was transported by Radford Fire and Emergency Medical Services to the New River Valley Medical Center.

Radford City Police conducted an investigation which provided that there was a domestic incident using a weapon. Warrants were obtained and the Radford City Emergency Response Team arrested Andrew Johnathan Byrd, age 33 of Radford at 8:25 a.m. without incident.

Mr. Byrd has been charged with the following:

18.2-47 Abduction

18.2-51.6 Strangulation

18.2-57.2 Assault and Battery of a Household Member.

Mr. Byrd was remanded to the New River Valley Regional Jail on no bond. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

