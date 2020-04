Busy bee’s working hard

Melinda Williams/SWT

While most of us are working hard to stay healthy, nature continues to do its own thing. The flowers will bloom and the plants will grow. One local worker who is absolutely essential is this busy bee, spotted in Jackson Park. As you can see by all the pollen on his knees, this bee has been very busy indeed.

Written by: Editor on April 6, 2020.

