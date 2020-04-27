Burdette goes from baking to mask making

By WILLIAM PAINE

Robin Burdette, who is perhaps better known as the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady, has in recent days changed her priority from the making of fudge to the making of face masks. This is not out of a desire to corner the costume market for the Halloween holiday but rather to protect the wearer from contracting or spreading the COVID-19 virus.

It all started when Burdette gave a talk at Virginia Tech about the science behind chocolate.

Matthew Hull, a Virginia Tech research scientist at the Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, heard Burdette speak.

“The way it kind of started was I reached out to Robin because I was like, nobody has more reach and can motivate people more than she does right now,” said Hull.

Hull had found that the University of Florida’s Anesthesiology Department was developing masks using a material called Halyard 600, which is used by hospitals to sterilize surgical instruments. Hospitals routinely use this material once and then throw it away. Halyard 600 is unique in that it is breathable but even the smallest micro particles, including viruses, cannot pass through. Just as importantly, it can be sterilized using an autoclave apparatus.

“So I reached out to Robin and said hey here’s this halyard 600 material that’s wildly available in health care settings,” Hull continued. “Here’s University of Florida’s mask making initiative. What do you think? And she immediately said yes.”

“As soon as I mentioned it, Shannon Ainsley of the Chamber of Commerce said, ‘I want to help!’” said Robin. “So I was like, Yes! Because I didn’t know what I was doing.”

“I had no idea of what I was doing either,” said Shannon. “But I definitely knew I wanted to help.”

Another individual who was ready and willing to help was Tiffany Carpenetti, a professor at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg. Carpenetti had obtained diagrams from the University of Florida showing how the masks could be cut out from the Halyard 600 material.

Hull, along with the help of an M.D. based out of Roanoke, has been collecting the sterilized Halyard 600 material from area hospitals and delivering it to both Carpenetti and to Burdette. The only other ingredient needed to make these masks is a piece of 16-gauge wire to allow the mask fit snugly around the nose. With all the materials collected, Burdette and Carpenetti started making masks.

But even as the process continues, it continues to evolve. Both Burdette and Carpenetti had enlisted a number of volunteer sewers who had already produced several Halyard 600 masks, when the Prototype I mask design was ditched in favor of a better fitting Prototype II design.

The design improvement is easy to see as the Prototype II mask fits much more snugly around the face which means less viral guck can sneak in the sides.

Tiffany has several VCOM students producing masks and Robin currently has 10 volunteers producing these masks.

“Our Pulaski group has made at least 150 masks,” said Burdette. “Shannon has made 30 just herself.”

But how effective are these masks? Hull says that the best choice is a mask called the N95, which has been certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

“N95 is the best,” said Hull. “But these masks can be quite effective in offering protection from respiratory droplets but it’s so dependent on how it fits to the face. You know, you can’t just go out and get an N95 respirator right now. That’s true for you and me and unfortunately, that’s true for health care providers. So, it’s better than nothing.”

These Halyard 600 masks can also be said to be better than most.

“Should you wear this thing in the room with a COVID-19 positive patient?” Hull asked. “No, but it’s better than a pollen mask. A bacterium is about 1000 nanometers in size. A viral particle can be less than a tenth of that. Something that could be good against bacteria or pollen won’t stop a viral particle from passing through.”

“So far we’ve delivered these masks to local hospitals, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Pulaski Police Department,” said Burdette. “For the next round we have two nursing homes on our list. A whole lot of people have requested them but we’re doing first responders and medical professionals first.”

As you read this, volunteers around the county are busy making these masks and if anyone is interested in joining the effort, stop by her shop at the corner of Washington and Main Street and let her know or message her on Facebook.

Those with sewing skills are especially valued.

