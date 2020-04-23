Birthday wishes in a tough time

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Nine-and-a-half-year-old Dawson Coon had been excited about his upcoming birthday party for months. His mother, Kayla Coon, planned take Dawson and a dozen of his closest friends to Thunder Valley in Salem where they would ride go carts and play laser tag and then … came the coronavirus.

To slow the spread of the virus, the governor closed all nonessential businesses to the public and essentially forbade any social gatherings. Those with April birthdays were just out of luck.

“Dawson was super bummed about not being able to see his friends,” said Kayla. “So I was like, how can I still make him feel special with all the restrictions we’re under right now?”

Kayla decided that on the day of Dawson’s birthday, they would stage a drive-by birthday parade on the street in front of their house. The birthday parade was set to occur between 6 and 6:30 on the evening of April 16 and would include both family and friends.

“Lots of them had poster boards taped to the side of their vehicles and so he got to keep all of the poster boards that said happy birthday,” said Kayla. “He got presents and cards and someone brought him Carol Lee Donuts from Blacksburg. One of his friends played a happy birthday song with his name in it and they performed a little concert with blowing whistles … it was really cool.”

Dawson’s grandfather, Mike Dalton, is a volunteer for the Town of Pulaski fire department. He heard about Dawson’s drive by birthday parade and asked Chief Robby Kiser if he could take a fire truck to make his grandson’s birthday all the more special.

Kiser gave the go ahead and toward the end of Dawson Coon’s birthday parade, sirens could be heard wailing in the distance.

“He’s like, is there a fire?” Recounted Kayla. “I’m like no, honey, they’re here for you. He’s like, ‘No way!’ He was so excited.”

The fire truck came in all of its flashing and clanging glory and firefighters let Dawson climb aboard and take a few pics.

“He was so excited,” said Kayla. “After the little parade was over he looked at me and said, “Mom, this is the best birthday I’ve ever had.”

That was music to both Kayla and father Brad Coon’s ears.

Happy birthday Dawson and to everyone, including A.J. Paine Sr., who had birthdays in this very unusual April 2020.

Written by: Editor on April 23, 2020.

Comments

comments