Bear hunting game up and running

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

With the current situation being what it is, parents are finding it difficult at times to keep their younger children from going stir crazy. A new game, however, has given those parents a way to get their children safely out of the house and involved in something while still practicing social distancing.

“Bear Hunting” is a game where parents take their children out for a ride and they keep a sharp eye out for bears in neighborhood yards, windows, trees and on front porches. The bears, stuffed animals of all kinds, are placed out for the children to spot. Some of the bears are plain stuffed bears. Others have been dressed in all sorts of outfits and uniforms. The more creative your bear is, the better.

An additional degree of difficulty can be added, for those children who are old enough, by having them get a photo of the bear. With the game there is no bag limit and, of course, no actual bears are harmed during the playing of this game.

The Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office, located at 802 East Main Street, has reported a few of the bears being spotted by those driving through their parking lot. They have challenged other first responders and area businesses to get in on the fun and put out a few bears of their own.

During the playing of the game, players should be reminded to continue practicing social distancing and not to trespass on private property. Those driving the young hunters on these expeditions should also maintain awareness of their surroundings and drive safely.

Send us your bear photos to david@southwesttimes.com so we can share them online and in a special “Bragging Board” for the young hunters. Be sure to include their name and what school they go to and we’ll see which school bags the most bears!

Written by: Editor on April 1, 2020.

Comments

comments