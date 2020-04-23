Art contest open to all K-12 students

RICHMOND — After having spent over a month at home as a result of the pandemic, Virginia students should have a good idea what “home” means to them.

Now, they have a chance to use their art skills to depict what “home” meant and still means to the nation’s past and current military veterans and members, and why it was worth protecting.

Virginia War Memorial will be closed and unable to share its own artwork on Armed Forces Day, May 16, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it has chosen to hold its first-ever Armed Services Day Student Art Contest, which is open to all K-12 students enrolled in public, private and home-school in Virginia.

“As the Virginia War Memorial is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 emergency and schools are closed, we hope this contest will encourage children and their families to use their creative talents to honor our servicemen and women,” said Morgan Guyer, the Memorial’s assistant director of education. “This is a digital contest. We will post all entries received in a gallery on our website and the public will vote online for the best in each category.”

“The theme for the submitted artwork is ‘home’,” Guyer said. “The Virginia War Memorial honors those who serve our nation from every town, city and county throughout the state. The artwork should reflect what ‘home’ means to the student artist and to those who serve today or served in the past. What does or did ‘home’ mean to them and why was it worth protecting?”

Submissions are limited to one per student and will be judged in four grade categories: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. The art can be two- or three-dimensional. There are no size requirements or limitations. All artworks should be submitted in the form of a clear photograph formatted as a JPG, PNG or PDF.

The deadline for entry is Friday, May 15. To submit artwork or find additional information on the contest, visit https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/artgallery/. Guyer can be reached at morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov.

War Memorial staff will evaluate whether submissions meet contest guidelines and begin posting eligible submissions in a digital gallery May 16. The public will be able to vote on their favorites May 16-25.

Once the public health emergency is lifted and the memorial reopens, submitted artwork may be printed and displayed inside the memorial.

Dedicated in 1956, Virginia War Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. It is a division of Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

