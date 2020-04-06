April grand jury session on hold

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to result in cancellations and the April 13 Pulaski County grand jury is no exception.

With the recent judicial emergency extension and continued need for citizens to observe social distancing and gatherings of fewer than 10 people, the upcoming grand jury session has been put on hold.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk Maetta Crewe said a new date is in the works. When one is chosen, Judge Bradley Finch will enter an order establishing the next grand jury session.

“We are looking at May 5, but that’s subject to change depending on a new governor’s order,” Crewe said.

Gov. Ralph Northam entered an executive order this week instructing Virginians to stay home, with a few exceptions, until June 10.

