Appalachian Power storm response update

Monday, April 13, 2020 – 10:45 a.m.

Situation

A strong weather system that swept across several states brought drenching rain and damaging winds to much of Appalachian Power’s service area before dawn Monday. Currently, around 53,000 customers are without electric service as a result of storm damage, and additional outages are likely to occur today as high wind gusts continue in areas with moisture-saturated soil.

Outages

Outages are widespread across Appalachian Power’s service area, with 21,000 customers affected in Virginia and another 32,000 in West Virginia. There are numerous large outages, including more than 100 that each affect more than 100 customers.

Storm Response Efforts

Employees and contractors across the company are working to assess damage, clear safety hazards and repair damage on outages affecting large numbers of customers. Some crews from outside our service area are traveling to assist with restoration and we are working to secure additional resources. Both the widespread nature of the storm and COVID-19 travel restrictions make securing additional resources more difficult, however, we have planned for this and are working through that plan today. Our employee COVID-19 safety precautions, including keeping a safe distance from customers, wearing bandanas or masks and gloves, and so on, remain in place. Our priorities will be protecting our employees, our customers and the public while restoring power.

Restoration Estimates

Restoration will be a multiple-day effort. Rain and high winds continue in many areas, and until the storm threat has passed and the extent of damage is more fully known, restoration estimates cannot be accurately determined.

Weather

High winds are forecast to continue today in parts of the company’s service area, which will hamper workers’ ability to assess damage and make repairs.

Safety Messages

High winds can cause fallen trees and downed power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Please protect yourself and our employees and contractors by not approaching them as they work to restore power. Maintaining social distancing is the best way you can help our crews.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

