Appalachian Power Storm Response Update

Monday, April 13, 2020 – 5:15 p.m.

Situation

A strong weather system that swept across several states brought drenching rain and damaging winds to much of Appalachian Power’s service area before dawn Monday, leaving 55,000 customers without electric service. A second round of storms passed through the area Monday morning.

Outages

Crews made great progress throughout the day, restoring electric service to more than half the customers affected by the storm. As of 5 p.m., there are around 500 customers without service in Tennessee, 4,700 in Virginia and 19,300 in West Virginia.

Storm Response Efforts

Employees and contractors across the company are continuing to assess damage and repair damage on outages affecting large numbers of customers.

Crews from outside the company’s service area have moved in to assist with service restoration.

Our employee COVID-19 safety precautions, including keeping a safe distance from customers, wearing bandanas or masks and gloves, and so on, remain in place. Our priorities will be protecting our employees, our customers and the public while restoring power.

Restoration Estimates

We expect to continue making good progress across our service territory. Below are estimates, by county, of when we expect to have service restored to most customers:

Monday Night (tonight)

Virginia – Albemarle, Amherst, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Campbell, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Nelson, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke (city and county), Russell, Tazewell and Wythe counties

West Virginia – Marshall, Mercer, Monroe, Ohio and Wyoming counties

Tuesday Night

Tennessee – Hawkins and Sullivan counties

Virginia – Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, Smyth, Washington and Wise counties

West Virginia – Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam Roane, and Wayne counties

The restoration effort is expected to conclude Wednesday night, at which time all customers in the harder hit areas of Raleigh and Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties should have service restored.

Safety Messages

High winds can cause fallen trees and downed power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Please protect yourself and our employees and contractors by not approaching them as they work to restore power. Maintaining social distancing is the best way you can help our crews.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

Next Update: Tuesday, April 14, 10:00 a.m.

