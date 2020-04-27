All Together

It has been a while since my last column and I apologize, but I have been rather busy these past four weeks grappling with what I would describe as our comprehensive response to COVID-19. I suspect that is what we all have been doing these days, adjusting and adapting to one of the most disruptive occurrences we have witnessed in modern times.

What makes this different from most other challenges we have faced, is the far-reaching impacts to every department and aspect of local government and our delivery of services, and the dynamic impact it is having on every single facet of the community, our economy and our lives.

As we are inundated with COVID-coverage in the media and the entertainment industry, we hear so many clichés, new terms and coined phrases that are becoming part of our everyday household vernacular. Things like social distancing, free zones, hand hygiene, flattening the curve, doom-scrolling, covidiots, quarantine shaming, quarantini, coronababies (that in a dozen years will turn into quaranteens), zumping, the COVID-15 and one of my favorites – the extended staycation.

Then there are all of the new hashtags that have popped up that are too numerous to attempt to list. One we hear a lot is, “#WeAreAllinThisTogether.”’ This is actually what I wanted to spend a little time on. It is both true and important to understand and appreciate that we are all in this pandemic crisis together. But we need to be careful we don’t get stuck in this mindset that we are just all in this together, but rather “we are all going to get out of this together.”

It is my humble opinion that we should start thinking in these terms. The terms of, what can we all do together to safely get out of these doldrums and get our community, our economy and our lives back? The first and most important element is safety. We need to be responsible and be safety-focused on our health and the health of others by personally and commercially continuing to practice the recommended spread-control measures.

Secondly, we need to responsibly and safely get back to work with the proper reopening models. Thirdly, we need to patronize our local businesses and in a bigger way than ever before. Fourthly, we need to be more mindful than perhaps we have ever been about our community neighbors and their hardships and challenges. Lastly, we need to be grateful. Grateful for where we live in this world, for our first responders, for our healthcare workers, for our faith-based community, and for all our essential workers.

We are indeed all in this together, but there is no doubt that we are going to need each other to get out of it and get through it, and I am confident we will do this because Pulaski County is … All Together.

Written by: Editor on April 27, 2020.

