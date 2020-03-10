WRRM celebrates Founders Day

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Sunday the folks at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum celebrated Founder’s Day for the town of Newbern, which was first establish March 3, 1810, by the Virginia General Assembly.

Swiss Immigrant Adam Hance founded Newbern, which was built around the Great Wagon/Wilderness road to offer travelers food and drink and a place to stay on their way west.

Newbern was the halfway point between Christiansburg and Evansham (some today call this settlement Wytheville). It is said that Newbern was named after Bern, Switzerland.

