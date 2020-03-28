WBLB to host county prayer Sunday

By DAVID GRAVELY

This week the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution proclaiming Sunday, March 29, as a “County Day of Prayer for the citizens of Pulaski County to voluntarily and collectively, in one accord, seek God’s mercies, favor and grace upon our community in this time of monumental crisis.”

In response to that proclamation, WBLB radio has decided to set time aside from their regular broadcasting day to offer leadership and guidance along with a sense of community for the event.

“We saw what the county was doing and realized how tough it has been for some folks,” on-air personality Rodney Allen said. “We want to help and we want to provide a platform.”

The plan is for the radio station to broadcast the National Anthem at noon, something it normally does each day, and then begin with the Lord’s Prayer. At the end of that, they will begin a prayer for Pulaski County and the surrounding area. No specific time limit has been set for how long this event will last.

“Now, more than ever, people need to hear the word of God,” Allen said. “We need to turn to God and ask for His grace and intervention. We want to help bring comfort, peace and hope to our area. This is one way we want to help provide that.”

Offering prayer on the air is nothing new to WBLB. Listeners have been tuning in to the AM station since they began their current format May 8, 1973, for the best in Southern Gospel, Bluegrass Gospel and Classic Country Gospel. Another popular part of the day is the Market Place, which is aired each weekday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Callers are invited to tell about what they have to sell, trade or give away, but prayer requests are also taken live.

“We’re here to serve our community,” Allen said. “We’ve had pastors from local churches preach on-air live or they will bring us prerecorded sermons that we play. We will play testimonials from people and we try to offer support for our local church community. We just want to be a blessing to people.”

With the addition of their FM station, located at 107.5, to their AM station of 1340, the station has seen an increase in listeners.

“People want to hear the Word of God, but they also enjoy the music,” Allen said. “There aren’t too many stations that play what we play. You might hear a local praise and worship team followed by Ralph Stanley, then the very next song could be George Jones or The Village Singers. We also have news, weather and special segments throughout the day.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Rodney Allen has kept one particular verse in the forefront of his mind.

“Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” Hebrews 4:16

“With a lot of churches livestreaming now because they can’t gather together, we just want to offer what we can,” Allen said. “We’re talking to one church right now that is planning to do a drive-in service soon with a transmitter. We are trying to broadcast that live. We love working with the local churches and hope to build on that. We have a lot of very devoted pastors in our area. We just want to help win souls.”

