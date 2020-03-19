Volvo to temporarily cease production

Officials from Volvo Group North America announced that as of Monday, March 23, all production will be suspended at the Volvo Truck plant in Dublin. The cessation in production will continue until at least Friday, March 27.

Originally the second shift was scheduled to be off for one week as a part of a scheduled partial shutdown. The reason given for this full halt in production is concern over the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Officials at Volvo say they have no reason to believe that any employees have been infected by the virus, but they have decided to close the plant in an effort to slow the spread of the virus in the community.

Moving forward, plant the leadership will monitor the situation and communicate additional decisions on a weekly basis.

During this suspension in production, those at Volvo plan to explore new ways of working and that would allow for increased social distancing in the facility. They stress that the health and safety of the community is their paramount concern.

As of Thursday, there are still more than 2,500 employees still working in the New River Valley Volvo Truck plant.

March 19, 2020.

