By MELINDA WILLIAMS

This year’s Ninth Congressional District Service Academy Day, scheduled for March 28, is being indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued Monday, Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) said, ““I have been informed by the various United States Service Academies that, due to the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus emergency, they will not be able to attend the Service Academy.”

He regretfully notes that he has chosen to postpone the event indefinitely and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the postponement.

Questions should be directed to John Bebber at 276-525-1405 or john.bebber@mail.house.gov.

The Ninth District hosts the annual academy day so upcoming high school graduates within the district can meet with representatives of the nation’s service academy and learn more about pursuing a military career or taking part in a university ROTC program.

