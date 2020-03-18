Virus halts most court proceedings

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Virginia Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency Monday that will bring most non-essential and non-emergency court proceedings in Virginia to a halt for 21 days.

Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons issued the judicial declaration, effective through April 6, at the request of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. It affects all Virginia district and circuit courts, including those in Pulaski County, and is intended to “protect the health and safety of court employees, litigants, judges, and the general public.”

In addition to halting non-essential hearings and trials, the declaration also aims to keep people out of courthouse buildings whenever possible by encouraging the use of online services and calling ahead of a visit.

Tuesday, Pulaski County’s three judges issued a media release, accompanying this story, that sets forth guidance for those having business at Pulaski County Courthouse.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk Maetta Crewe said this is the first time a judicial emergency has been declared in her 35-years as clerk.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like this,” she said.

Under the Supreme Court emergency declaration it is ordered that “non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in all circuit and district courts be and hereby are suspended and all deadlines are hereby tolled and extended … for a period of 21 days.”

Crewe said Monday video conferencing already was being used for appointments of counsel, bond hearings and protective orders in circuit court. Even before the Virginia Supreme Court declaration was announced, court security was trying to discourage people from entering the courthouse and, instead, use e-Filing and online access to records and services as much as possible.

Anyone having business at the courthouse is asked to call ahead to determine whether the matter can be handled online or via telephone. The circuit court clerk’s office can be reached at 980-7825; general district court at 980-7470, and juvenile and domestic relations court at 980-3822.

Crewe said deputies manning the entrance to the courthouse are watching for signs of illness among those entering the building. Courthouse staff is asking the public to maintain a safe personal distance if they must enter the building.

Under the emergency declaration, courts are required to:

Continue, or postpone, all civil, traffic and criminal proceedings, including jury trials, unless the continuance affects a defendant’s right to a speedy trial. Exceptions include emergency matters such as quarantine or isolations issues, arraignments of defendants, bail hearings, cases involving protective orders, cases involving emergency child custody or protection, and civil commitment hearings. Judges within each court have discretion in determining how to proceed with jury trials that are already ongoing and cases involving jailed defendants.

Juvenile drivers licensing ceremonies and other ceremonies are to continue.

If a case cannot be continued, attendance is to be limited to attorneys, parties in the case, necessary witnesses and the media.

Courts are to issue summonses for parties who fail to appear in court rather than issue capias arrest warrants.

If a jury trial cannot be continued, courts must excuse or postpone service of jurors who are ill, caring for someone who is ill, or those in a high-risk category for contracting the virus. High-risk categories are determined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) definition.

New juror orientations are to be suspended until further notice.

Attorneys are required to use e-Filing, if available.

Individuals with legitimate court business, who are ill, caring for someone who is ill or in a CDC high-risk category, are required to call the clerk’s office to request appropriate accommodations.

Signs are to be placed at the entrances to courthouses advising people not to enter if they have visited China, Iran, South Korea, European countries or any other high-risk countries within the previous 14 days; been asked to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor by any doctor, hospital or health agency; been diagnosed with or had contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19; have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or if they reside with or have been in close contact with any person who falls into the previously mentioned categories.

If a person attempts to enter the courthouse in violation of these requirements, bailiffs and court security officers may deny entrance and advise the person to contact the clerk’s office by telephone or other remote means to make alternate arrangements to conduct their business.

Courthouse security is to prohibit individuals or groups from congregating in the courthouse and to require “social distancing” throughout the building, including inside courtrooms.

Courts also are encouraged to use telephonic or video technology for necessary hearings, trials and other matters when possible.

The emergency declaration gives chief judges of the district and circuit courts authority to implement additional policies on a local level, as needed. It also requires courts and clerks offices to remain in operation, stating, “Except as provided in this order, to the extent possible, the courts and clerks’ offices shall remain operational and provide essential services while balancing the health and safety needs of court visitors and personnel.”

The order remains in effect until April 6, but the declaration also allows for it to be extended for another 21 calendar days or “for the duration of the threat” with a majority vote of the Supreme Court justices.

According to Virginia Supreme Court, a Pandemic Influenza Bench Book for Virginia’s Court System was developed in 2010, and revised in 2017, to provide courts with information for addressing such emergencies.

The Western District’s federal courts continue to be in operation. However, they are asking anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, and those who may have been in contact with the virus, to contact the court before coming so their matters can be rescheduled.

U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said his office remains open, as well.

“Our offices in Roanoke, Charlottesville, and Abingdon remain open, and we are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to protect the public and ensure that critical law-enforcement operations continue uninterrupted,” Cullen said in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “Based on guidance issued by the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., we have implemented a voluntary telework program for our employees. Non-high risk employees will continue to cover office and court responsibilities as needed and on a rotating basis. I am grateful for the dedication and commitment of these public servants during this challenging time.”

Gov. Northam declared a State of Emergency in the Commonwealth March 12 as a result of the arrival and spread of the virus in parts of Virginia.

As of Monday, no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Southwest Virginia.

Written by: Editor on March 18, 2020.

