Virginia State Parks remain open for day-use activities

Overnight accommodations and all indoor facilities to close through April 30 in response to COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND — Governor Ralph Northam Wednesday announced effective Friday, March 27, overnight facilities and restrooms at Virginia State Parks will be closed through April 30 as part of the commonwealth’s continued response to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The closure includes all overnight facilities such as cabins, campgrounds, camping cabins and yurts, as well as restrooms and bathhouses.

Reservations will be canceled and reservation holders will automatically receive refunds.

Virginia State Parks remain open as an essential good to the general public for day-use activities such as hiking, biking, wildlife viewing and exercise. Staff will be available by phone if assistance is needed.

Guidelines for day-use visits:

-Stay close to home.

-Guests should bring their own soap and hand sanitizer to use during day-use visits.

Groups and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited and these restrictions will be enforced by park staff.

-Guests should keep a distance of at least 6 feet from others at all times. While on trails, alert others of your presence and step aside to let others pass at a safe distance.

-Parking fees remain in place. Guests should be prepared to self-pay with cash or check at the contact station.

-Visitor centers already had been closed to the public because of the outbreak. In-person programming and events are canceled through April 30.

-Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Up-to-date information about Virginia State Parks during the COVID-19 outbreak and response is available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/covid-19-update.

Written by: Editor on March 25, 2020.

