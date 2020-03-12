VHSL state basketball tournament cancels finals tonight

Charlottesville, Va. – Due to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declaring a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak saying 17 Virginians now have the virus, the VHSL is canceling games scheduled for tonight at 6:00 pm and 8:00 announced VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. The games include the Class 1 boys and girls state championships. Earlier today the VHSL canceled games scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

“We felt with Governor Northam declaring a state of emergency, we felt it would be irresponsible to continue the tournament tonight. It’s in the best public interest to cancel the Class 1 and boys and girls finals,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said. “While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”

Teams in Class 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6 will be declared co-champions.

