By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Virginia Department of Health is seeking medical and non-medical volunteers to serve on a Near Southwest Medical Reserve Crops (MRC) to assist where needed during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

According to VDH, the MRC provides a network of locally organized volunteers to improve health and safety in communities during day-to-day operations and emergencies.

While primary care facilities and hospitals may not be able to spare staff for an MRC, Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of New River Health District, says clinicians at out patient clinics and elective service providers could be a big asset to the MRC if their employers cut back on operations during the pandemic.

“The same is true for students at medical and nursing schools,” she said. “As we ramp up operations at our call center and look to the possibility of activating remote sites for screening and testing, medically-trained volunteers could significantly enhance our response capabilities, and help limit the spread of COVID-19.”

However, those who aren’t medically trained also are needed.

“Non-medical MRC volunteers can assist with support services at call centers, health screenings at vaccination or other clinics, plus public health outreach and training, administrative services, transportation and more,” said Mary Lou Legg, coordinator of the Near Southwest MRC. “There really is a place for everyone.”

More information on MRCs is available at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mrc/. Those interested in volunteering can contact Legg at 540-585-3306 or nearswmrc@vdh.virginia.gov.

