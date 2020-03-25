United Way creating COVID-19 Relief Fund

United Way of Southwest Virginia, which serves Pulaski County, is creating a COVID-19 Relief Fund that will be used to assist vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic. Donations are being accepted.

The fund will be used, immediately and long-term, within UWSWVA’s service area to assist children, families and the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) population that earns more than the Federal Poverty Level, but less than the basic cost of living.

A regional advisory committee is being formed to develop a response strategy, while United Way partners with community organizations to meet the needs of those affected by the pandemic. The advisory committee will consist of fund donors, business and nonprofit organizations, and health and human service agencies.

Those wishing to donate to the fund can do so on United Way Southwest Virginia’s online COVID-19 Relief Fund page, https://unitedwayswva.org/covid19/; by mail at United Way of Southwest Virginia, COVID-19 Relief Fund, P.O. Box 644, Abingdon, VA 24212, or by text messaging SWVARELIEF to 71777.

Monday, American Electric Power Foundation made a $288,000 donation to be divided among COVID-19 relief efforts in AEP’s three-state service area. Power company spokeswoman Teresa Hall said in a press release the donation is part of an overall $1.5 million contribution the company is making to coronavirus relief funds in Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia.

“These are challenging and uncertain times for all of us,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “With the Foundation’s help, we’re able to partner with agencies in our communities to identify and reach our customers affected by the coronavirus outbreak.”

Relief funds established by nine United Way agencies in Virginia, including Southwest Virginia and the New River Valley, will divide $204,000, according to Hall. Food banks, feeding centers and American Red Cross will divide $84,000.

Last week, Appalachian Power announced it is temporarily suspending disconnects due to nonpayment. Appalachian is a division of AEP.

