By DAVID GRAVELY

LYNCHBURG – Sophomore JJ Gulley and junior Kelsey Arnold were the top two Pulaski County performers at the recently completed Group 4A Indoor Track and Field State Championship meet at Liberty University.

Gulley was one of six Cougars to make the trip to Lynchburg, finishing fourth in the high jump competition with a leap of 6’2”. Seniors Judah Praise of Jefferson Forest and Jahquan Christopher of Lake Taylor also reached the 6’2” mark, but finished ahead of Gulley based on attempts. Junior Jaden Waller of Halifax County took first place with his 6’4” effort.Mike Turner

The 4 x 200-meter team of freshman Quemaar Porter and sophomores Armonte’ Hill-Lewis, John Lyman and Keyonte Kennedy finished in ninth place with a time of 1:34.72. Jefferson Forest took first place in the event with a time of 1:30.74. The Pulaski County 4 x 200 team was the youngest out of all 16 competing.

Senior Jake Akers finished 12th in the shot put with a throw of 42’1.5”. Senior Cedric Carter of Patrick Henry (Ashland) took first place with a throw of 53’8.5”.

Porter also finished in 20th place in the 55-meter race and Hill-Lewis was 14th in the triple jump.

For the Lady Cougars, Arnold placed in two events. She finished sixth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.71 seconds. Junior Layla Anderson of Churchland took first with a time of 8.26 seconds. She also took ninth place in the triple jump with a leap of 35’7.75”. Jordan Hardy of Hampton High School earned first place with a jump of 39’10.75”.

The final Pulaski County athlete of the day to make a mark at the state level was junior Madison Woolwine. She earned 11th place in the 500-meter dash with a time of 1:23.38. Makenzie Joiner of Hanover High School finished first with a time of 1:15.08, over three seconds faster than the second-place finisher from Great Bridge High School.

Overall, the Cougar boys finished27th out of 34 teams with five points. Loudoun Valley earned the Group 4A state title with 102 points. Their closest competition was Courtland, who ended the meet with 36 points.

The Lady Cougars, with only two athletes competing, were still able to finish 29th out of 32 teams in action. Loudoun Valley took top honors with 64 points.

Arnold, Gulley and the members of the 4 x 200-meter team were all named All-State for their performances.

The Cougars will now turn their attention to the spring outdoor season. Their first meet of the season is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, at Christiansburg High School.

Written by: Editor on March 9, 2020.

