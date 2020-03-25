Town of Pulaski releases statement on Finance Dept. annex

In response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, a portion of the Town of Pulaski’s Finance Department has relocated to 1000 East Main Street (the former Wells Fargo building), which we are henceforth referring to as the Finance Department Annex. The Annex is currently accepting payments for utilities and taxes via the drive-through window, and Town residents may also purchase Town decals there. The hours of operation for the Finance Department Annex will be 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. For citizens requiring other finance-related services, you may contact our Finance Department at 540-994-8640.

The due date for Town decals has been extended from April 1st to May 1st for motor vehicles. Citizens have the option to mail their information to the Finance Department to receive a Town decal by mail. If electing to utilize this method, we ask that citizens provide a self-addressed envelope including payment along with their vehicle details and contact information. Please send Town decal requests to P.O. Box 660, Pulaski, VA 24301.

The Town of Pulaski does not fall under SCC guidelines: however, we will be postponing utility disconnections for this month. We will re-evaluate this position each billing cycle during this crisis. Penalties have been waived for late payments on utility bills this month as well. Customers are encouraged to continue to make payments on their bills because the bills themselves are not being waived.

This new, temporary location has been established in order to protect our residents and staff more adequately while still offering essential finance-related services to the Town of Pulaski. When possible, we encourage our citizens to make payments on utilities or taxes via online payments, via the drop-box located at the Municipal Building or the Finance Department Annex, via mail with a check or money order, or with official payments via phone. Put into effect Monday, March 23, the Town Manager has temporarily agreed to reimburse the fee customers pay to utilize the services of official payments for utility bills. Customer accounts will be accredited accordingly as they are received.

The Town of Pulaski would like to thank Skyline National Bank for the donated use of their building during this time of need, as well as Citizen’s Cooperative for connecting the building to internet and implementing other essential operating requirements at an unprecedented speed.

