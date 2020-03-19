Town of Pulaski issues state on virus response

In response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the Town of Pulaski will be closing all municipal buildings/facilities to the public, effective Monday, March 23rd, 2020. The closures will be revisited and any revisions announced during the week of April 6, 2020.

During this time, the following local government functions will continue to operate:

-Emergency Services including Police and Fire – citizens will be asked additional health screening questions by 911 operators, law enforcement and first responders. These services will also continue their previously announced operational adjustments as well.

-Utility Operations

-Finance Department (see below for special notice regarding Finance Department operations)

-Administrative Functions (some restrictions apply – see below)

Relative to the Finance Department’s operations, a portion of the Finance Department will be relocating to 1000 E. Main Street (the former Wells Fargo Bank) and will be accepting utility and tax payments via the drive-thru window only. Hours of operation will change to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The payment drop box located at the Municipal Building as well as the one located at the Wells Fargo building will both be available for use as well.

Payments by mail with a check or money order or online payments continue to be encouraged. The Town would like to thank Skyline Bank for the donated use of the building during this time of need.

For citizens requiring assistance for Building Permits, Zoning Permits, Engineering requests and other such needs, please contact the Town’s Community Development Department at 540-994-8606 for direction on how to proceed.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we do our best to continue necessary local government functions while keeping our employees safe during this time. As we all continue to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we ask that you please continue to practice good infection control by:

-washing your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer,

-keeping household surfaces clean (including cell phones),

-coughing or sneezing into a tissue (and discard it) or your elbow,

-avoiding touching your face,

-practicing “social distancing,”

-avoiding shaking hands,

-remaining at home if you’re sick, and

-avoiding others who are sick.

Should you feel ill, please follow the guidelines outlined below:

(Symptoms of coronavirus – www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/symptoms.html)

-CALL your health care provider or your local health department (do not go to the emergency room).

-The New River Health District has activated a local public health hotline at 540-267-8240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon; Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.

-Virginia Department of Health (VDH) also has a public health hotline at 877-ASK-VDH3, available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Call 2-1-1 Virginia

We will also be providing additional updates on the Town’s website (www.pulaskitown.org) and our Facebook page.

