By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski County High School celebrated its Career Technical Education (CTE) program with a ceremony honoring its teachers and students Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Pulaski County School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers signed a proclamation supporting CTE for the event, which was hosted by CTE and Governor’s STEM Academy director Megan Atkinson.

There are a wide variety of CTE courses at PCHS, including Cyber Security, Personal Finance, Medical Sciences, Collision Repair, Welding/STEM, Electricity, Accounting, Technology Education, Child Care, Education for Employment, Marketing, Automotive Tech, Information Systems, Robotics, Criminal Justice, TV Video Production, Cosmetology, Agriscience, Carpentry, Pharmacy Tech and Culinary Arts. The students from the Culinary Arts program provided heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts for the occasion and the food was excellent.

