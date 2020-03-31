Teen charged with sexual assault

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A 19-year-old Christiansburg teen is being held without bond on five counts of sexual assault involving a minor.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Zebedee Parsons Tucker is charged with sexual assault of a 13- to 14-year old; two counts of sexual assault through mental incapacity, and two counts of sexual assault of a 13- to 14-year-old by force threat or intimidation.

The charges were filed through direct indictments from a March 13 grand jury. Indictments are merely charges — a finding that enough evidence exists to hold a trial. They are not findings of guilt.

An April 17 court date has been set in Radford City Circuit Court.

