Suzanne Nicole Rorrer

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — Suzanne Nicole Rorrer, 32, of Palmer Lake, Colo., born Tuesday, Feb. 24, 1987, in Columbia, S.C., passed away peacefully, at University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital North, with her mother by her side, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Suzanne was a 2005 graduate, of Pulaski County High School, Pulaski, Va., where she played snare in the drum line of the PCHS Marching Band. Some of her interests included art, singing karaoke and travel. She was especially fond of the beach, even more so on her trip to Hawaii. She dotes on her beloved Maine Coon, Firefly.

She is survived by her mother, Veronica Rorrer-Miller (Merle), of Martinsburg, W.Va.; brother, Thomas Rorrer (Kristina) of Lawton, Okla.; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Judy Rorrer of Draper, Va.; son, Zander De Angelo, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; boyfriend, Jonathan Eckberg, of Palmer Lake, Colo., and a large extended family, and numerous friends.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Jason E. Rorrer of Draper, Va., and her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Bonnie Winowiecki, of Smithsburg, Md.

Suzanne’s cremation and inurnment services were performed Feb. 15, by The Springs Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, Colo. Family visitation is at Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church, Max Meadows, Va., Saturday, April 4, 1:30-2:30 p.m. A memorial service for Suzanne begins at 2:30 p.m., with her uncle, Pastor Gary Rorrer, officiating. Suzanne will be buried with her father in Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, that honor/memorial gift contributions be made online to M.A.D.D., in Suzanne’s name. An offering box is being made available for donations, to be allocated toward a college fund account established on behalf of her son Zander.

Written by: Editor on March 12, 2020.

Comments

comments