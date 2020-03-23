Southwest Times adjusts to COVID-19 threat

By DAVID GRAVELY

As the days go by, more and more local businesses are adjusting to the new reality that is life with the coronavirus.

While federal, state and local governments work hard to provide information as it becomes available, many are also being forced to alter the way they do business. Lobby hours have been shortened or discontinued to the general public altogether.

Many establishments are utilizing drive-thru windows or other methods to limit the amount of personal social interaction with the public for their workers. In light of the seriousness of the situation and in order to help protect our workers and customers, The Southwest Times will immediately put in place several changes.

Our front office lobby will remain staffed and open for phone calls. We will continue to answer emails and handle daily business.

Customers who wish to make payments may do so by telephone or online using a credit or debit card. If you wish to make a payment by cash or check, we have placed an envelope on our front door for you to drop that payment in. If you require a receipt, we will gladly provide one through the door.

Individuals wishing to place classified ads or obituaries may call or email that information to classified@southwesttimes.com. Anyone with advertising needs may email advertising@southwesttimes.com. Story ideas or photos may be emailed to editor@southwesttimes.com.

Customers may continue to contact us by phone at (540) 980-5220. If you need to make an appointment for other business, please call this same number.

In order to protect everyone and help “flatten the curve” for the virus, we ask that anyone with symptoms please not visit our office personally. If you have symptoms but need to make a payment, contact us and we will make arrangements with you.

For the latest information and updates, be sure to visit our website at www.southwesttimes.com or visit us on Facebook. We will continue to update our website and social media as information becomes available and we will continue to print that information in our Wednesday and Sunday editions.

