Social Services closing doors

Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, at 12 p.m., Pulaski County Department of Social Services will be closed to the public until further notice. There will have a dropbox located between the first and second set of doors if you need to drop something off at the agency. Please continue to watch their Facebook page as they will use this to pass along any new or changing information. Representatives will be in the office taking calls through this time, but customer access to the building will be restricted. If you need a replacement EBT card, you will still be able to contact DSS and arrange that card to be replaced. Visits will still take place as scheduled.

Written by: Editor on March 20, 2020.

